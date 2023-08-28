The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3: First trailer OUT! Release date, Streaming details, and everything to know

After a wait spanning an entire year, the makers have finally gifted the fans with the much-awaited trailer for the third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero. Well, with this, the release date is also under good speculation. Now that the new season is on the horizon, fans are making all the theories of what can happen in Season 3. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about the first look of Season 3.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3: First Trailer breakdown

The first trailer of the new season is a 75-second-long promo video that talks about what is to come in the new one. Here, the mention of the 10th anniversary of the MF Books and the novel series was also made. The mangaka also took a special time to release the illustration in commemoration of the new art. Not only this, the trailer was also released alongside a traditional Japanese sumi-e ink painting. These were a representation of the main characters from the story. You can check out the new trailer right here.

Season 3 Plot, Release date, streaming details and more

In The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3, Naofumi Iwatani returns to Melromarc to find his fellow heroes missing and his territory facing a crisis. Determined to unravel the mystery, he embarks on a mission to rescue the missing heroes and enslaved villagers in Zeltoble. Joining forces with Raphtalia and Filo, Naofumi enters an underground gambling arena, unveiling new challenges and unexpected turns. As the trio navigates through conflicts and twists, Naofumi's resilience and resourcefulness will once again be put to the test. The season promises high-stakes action, intricate plots, and Naofumi's unwavering quest for victory.

The trailer did not give away the final release date of the new season. Thus, the fans might have to wait for one more announcement. But a Fall 2023 release is highly likely. There is a chance of the season to arrive in October this year. Crunchyroll is expected to stream the season much like before. We will be sure to update this section as soon as that information is out. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

