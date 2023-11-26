"The royal family chose to completely ignore it" - Shocking claims on ignorance of Black Lives Matter movement alleged in new book about the royals

A forthcoming book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, claims that the British royal family deliberately ignored the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement following George Floyd's death in 2020.

Royal Family's alleged silence on Black Lives Matter

Journalist Omid Scobie, in possession of an advanced copy, asserts that despite the global impact of the BLM movement, the royals chose not to address it. Scobie, known for his coverage of the royals, expresses “During my years covering the royals I have regularly been surprised by the Palace’s blasé attitude when it comes to anything to do with race, racism, or the issues that impact those from minority backgrounds.”

He reveals that “As often as I emailed or phoned the Buckingham Palace communications team (more than weekly during the height of the BLM marches), my requests for on- or off-the-record guidance on whether we may see family members acknowledge this hugely important moment went noticeably unanswered — they responded to other queries I had, just not that one.”

The book contends that, despite BLM gaining momentum globally and sparking protests against racially motivated police brutality, the royal family remained conspicuously silent. Scobie notes that, while leaders and activists in the United Kingdom spoke out, the royal family's silence was hard to overlook. The Palace's communication team allegedly ignored Scobie's requests for guidance on whether the family would acknowledge the BLM movement, leading to speculations about the reasons behind their silence.

In a meeting with a Palace senior aide in August 2021, Scobie claims to have been told that the Palace did not respond to his inquiries because it seemed like an attempt to generate headlines. The senior aide reportedly cited a Harper’s Bazaar op-ed by Scobie, titled "Stifling, Toxic, and Racist—Duchess Meghan Never Had a Chance," as a factor in the decision not to comment. The book alleges that the senior aide stated, "You called us white supremacists," a claim Scobie contests as not entirely accurate.

Meghan Markle's claim of racist remarks about son Archie

The controversy surrounding the royal family and race has been ongoing, with Meghan Markle, the biracial wife of Prince Harry, making claims of racist remarks about their son, Archie. The book suggests that Meghan wrote private letters to King Charles naming those involved in the alleged conversations about Archie's skin color. The resignation of Lady Susan Hussey in 2022, amid accusations of questioning the nationality of Ngozi Fulani, the former CEO of a UK domestic abuse charity for women and girls of African and Caribbean heritage, adds to the broader context of racial controversies within the royal family.

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival is poised to provide further insights into the dynamics within the royal family and its approach to critical societal issues.

