The Running Point on Netflix: What is Kate Hudson's Surprising Connection With Basketball? Find HERE

Kate Hudson is set to lead Netflix’s upcoming sports comedy series Running Point. The queen of rom-coms will portray Isla Gordon, a party girl indifferent to the world who is suddenly made the President of her family’s pro basketball team.

Now, she must prove her credibility despite skepticism which would spark hilarious encounters. Ironically, Hudson has had a shocking connection to the sport in real life through her close friendship with former NBA star Baron Davis.

The duo were school friends and the Bride Wars actress often spent time “around” the sport. Moreover, Hudson admitted that basketball has been one of her favorite sports of all time, and working on the show has only “deepened my appreciation for it,” she added.

Davis, a two-time NBA all-star who played for teams like the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, retired in 2012. He is now working as a studio analyst for the NBA on TNT, as reported by Mirror.

Besides being childhood friends, Hudson and Davis have professionally worked together for a promotional campaign. The duo collaborated with their friend, Glee actor Darren Criss to promote their respective brands — Cann's Cranberry, Sage Cannabis Tonic, and King St. vodka brand.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress also revealed her connection to Jeanie Buss — Lakers owner who is the inspiration behind Running Point. She recalled knowing Buss as a teenager and hence she felt a “unique connection” to her character on the show.

"Jeanie's life and career in the male-dominated world of professional basketball are inspiring,” Hudson added. She expressed her gratitude towards Buss for letting them explore a comedic version of her “liberating” world.

Hudon’s connection to the sport proves that she’s the perfect fit to play Isla Gordon on screen. The cast also includes Brenda Song, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield and Justin Theroux among others.