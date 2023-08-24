'The saddest thing I've ever been through': When Beyoncé spoke about dealing with a miscarriage after envisioning what her child would look like

Beyoncé has made a massive fan following across the globe over the years, with her spectacular performances. The famous American singer has been considered one of the finest talents of her generation, in the field of music. When it comes to her personal life, Beyoncé is happily married to renowned rapper Jay-Z aka Shawn Corey Carter, and the couple is blessed with three kids.

However, the renowned singer-songwriter had experienced multiple miscarriages, before finally embracing motherhood in January 2012 with the birth of their daughter, Blue Ivy. Later in 2018, Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their twins - a daughter named Rumi and a son named Sir.

When Beyoncé opened up about dealing with a miscarriage

For the unversed, Jay-Z and Beyoncé had revealed their difficulty in conceiving in the latter's famous song Glory. "Last time the miscarriage was so tragic... We was afraid you'd disappear, but nah, baby, you magic," says the lyrics of the songs. Later, in her 2013 documentary which was released after the birth of their daughter Blue Ivy, the singer finally opened up about dealing with a miscarriage. Beyoncé stated that the miscarriage was the 'saddest thing' she has ever been through, in her entire life.

The famous musician also revealed that she wrote the saddest song of her career after dealing with the miscarriage. Even though Beyoncé refrained from revealing which is that song, her fans and music lovers immediately speculated that she was referring to her popular number, Heartbeat. According to the Irreplaceable singer, she learned about her miscarriage during a routine doctor's appointment. Even though Beyoncé had listened to her unborn child’s heartbeat the previous week, this time, there was no heartbeat.

Beyoncé envisioned how her child would look like

Later in her interview with Elle, Beyoncé spoke about her miscarriage once again and revealed that she had even envisioned how her child would look like. She also admitted that the unfortunate incident entirely changed her views towards life and success. "I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift," she said."Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else," she stated.

"Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper... It’s difficult for me to go backward. Being 'number one' was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling," added Beyoncé, as she spoke about finally embracing motherhood with the birth of her daughter.

