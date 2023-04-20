The Sandman: Neil Gaiman drops new exciting update about Season 2; Details here

Netflix hit The Sandman’s Neil Gaiman shares an exciting update about the second season with the fans on Tumblr.

The season 1 of this hit Netflix series has set The Sandman on the path to become the next big thing after Gaiman’s original comics. Fans were absolutely thrilled with this fantasy series which was able to maintain a good balance between being faithful to the source material while adding few modifications.

People have been eagerly waiting for some kind of update about The Sandman’s season 2. And now they got one! Here is what Neil Gaiman has to say about the progress of the second season.

The Sandman’s Season 2 progress

A fan recently asked on Tumblr, ‘I've not seen or heard much news on the sandman season 2, could you perhaps give us a little news on how that's coming on if that's okay? thanks!’

To this Neil Gaiman replied, ‘Scripts are written. We are casting the first episode we will be shooting. Sets are being designed’.

Tom Sturridge will be starring in The Sandman’s season 2 as Lord Morpheus who rules the dream realm. The actor had to drastically alter his body for his role in the comic book adaptation.

The Irma Vep star earlier explained that aspects of Lord Morpheus' physicality were very important to him since the character didn’t express himself traditionally. That is why Sturridge thinks that even the way that his character moves can express the way of how he articulates himself.

Earlier showrunner Allan Heinberg has talked about his excitement in bringing the adaptation of ‘Seasons of Mists’ on-screen in Season 2. He also said, this is ‘where Dream's trouble really begins’. This storyline will yet again force Morpheus to reckon with the sins of his past.