The Sandman Season 2 Teaser: Netflix Reveals First Look Of Destiny, Delirium, And The Prodigal

The teaser of The Sandman season 2 has finally been released. If you are a die-hard DC fan, you must already be familiar with the deeply rooted characters in The Sandman.

While a recently released teaser might just excite you for the series, you will also be reintroduced to a few familiar and intensely important faces.

The Sandman Season 2

Fans of Detective Comics were elated with the release of a series that focuses on the most ancient beings in the comic book. Netflix brought forth a great storyline that focused on the fantasy world and a few members of the Endless in 2022.

While the Endless is a group of seven cosmic beings, only four of them were introduced in its initial season.

However, the family seems to be complete with the recently released teaser. The official X (formerly Twitter) account has just shared the latest teaser of Season 2 of The Sandman. The caption for the same read, “The Endless have finally assembled,” while also stating, “It’s going to be one Hell of a family reunion.”

With Dream, Death, Desire, and Despair already having a major role in the first season, the sequel will have Destiny, Delirium, and The Prodigal too.

The new cast of The Sandman and their characters

The caption on the recently released teaser on X also speaks of its new cast, who will be playing the three new members of the Endless.

Here, Adrian Lester will be playing the role of Destiny, while Esmé Creed-Miles has been brought on the roaster of The Sandman as Delirium.

The Prodigal, on the other hand, will be played by Barry Sloane.

Talking about them, Destiny, Delirium, and The Prodigal are the remaining three members of the powerful beings.

Destiny is the oldest of the seven Endless, and he is the personification of destiny. Delirium is the youngest in the family, and among all of her siblings, she has the most ruthless power.

Delirium can bring madness to those under her control. The Prodigal is kind of different from the others. Previously, he was known to be Destruction, however, he possesses the power to be a Destructor and is even someone who can create everything.

The series had already introduced Dream, played by Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Death, Desire, who is being portrayed by Mason Alexander Park, and then the last Desire, played by Donna Preston.

