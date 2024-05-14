The Second Act: Quentin Dupieux's Lea Seydoux Starrer To Premiere At Cannes Film Festival 2024 Opening Ceremony; Everything About Comedy Film
The Second Act is set to premiere during the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Here’s everything that you need to know about the French film.
All the people involved in filmmaking and all the movie buffs around the world are excited as the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 will kick off from May 14 to May 25. Cannes Film Festival’s list of movies that will premiere during the event are highly anticipated films. This year the opening ceremony will premier the French comedy film titled, Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act) directed by Quentin Dupieux.
The Second Act’s cast and synopsis
The comedy film is presented in the Out Of Competition list. It premiers on the first day of the festival on May 14. This four-part feature will be released in the French cinemas on the same day.
The film stars Léa Seydoux, Louis Garrel, Vincent Lindon, and Raphaël Quenard in the leading roles. The plot revolves around 4 characters Florence (played by Seydoux), Guillaume (played by Lindon), David (played by Garrel), and Willy (played by Quenard).
As per Deadline, the official plot goes, "Florence wants to introduce David, the man she’s madly in love with, to her father Guillaume. But David isn’t attracted to Florence and wants to throw her into the arms of his friend Willy. The four characters meet in a restaurant in the middle of nowhere.”
The fans are eagerly waiting for the movie’s release due to the out-of-the-box story and also due to the amazing cast featured in the movie.
Dans les salles de #Cannes2024 📽 JOUR 1— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 14, 2024
Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel, Raphaël Quenard et Manuel Guillot : le casting exceptionnel du Deuxième Acte de Quentin Dupieux est attendu ce soir sur les toutes premières Marches de ce 77e Festival de Cannes, avant la… pic.twitter.com/qSX2ReRJdw
More on Quentin Dupieux
This won't the be first time, The Second Acts’s director will grace the biggest event in the world of cinema. In 2022 he arrived at Cannes with his film Smoking Causes Coughing. The Yannick director is also a screenwriter, an electronic musician, and a DJ. As per Wikipedia, his musical stage name is Mr. Oizo.
He is known for making movies that hold an unconventional tone. As per Deadline, he is known for his Zany and Absurdist movies.
Many fans were elated to know that this year, the Barbie director, Greta Gerwig will be part of the main jury during the festival.
