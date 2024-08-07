The Sense Of An Ending Climax Explained: What Happened To Adrian, Veronica And Tony?

The Sense of an Ending is a mystery drama film that looks at memory, relationships, and how our past actions affect us. It was released on April 14, 2017, and is based on Julian Barnes's award-winning novel from 2011. The story follows the journey of Tony, a man in his 60s or 70s, living a quiet life in London and running a camera shop.

Tony's quiet life changes when he learns that Sarah Ford, the mother of his university girlfriend Veronica, left him £500 and a diary. The diary was written by Adrian, his best friend from university, who had died.

The plot of The Sense of An Ending

Tony, an older man running a camera shop in London, lives a straightforward life until he receives unexpected news. Sarah Ford, Veronica's mother, leaves Tony £500 and a diary written by his late friend Adrian, whose death is a pivotal event in the story.

Veronica and Adrian began dating after Veronica’s breakup with Tony. Adrian's subsequent suicide profoundly impacted Tony, who learned of Adrian’s death through mutual friends. The diary left behind by Adrian becomes a crucial link to Tony’s past.

The diary's mystery

Tony is eager to read Adrian’s diary, hoping it will shed light on his past. However, Veronica refuses to give him the full diary and reveals she has burned some pages. She provides a few remaining pages, but they offer no clear answers.

Tony and Veronica’s relationship ended badly during their university days. After their breakup, Veronica started dating Adrian, causing a rift between Tony and his best friend. When Adrian asked Tony for approval to date Veronica, Tony, angered, wrote a harsh letter and subsequently stopped talking to both Adrian and Veronica. Tony learned of Adrian’s suicide later from other friends.

Tony reconnects with Veronica

Tony’s search for Adrian’s diary leads him to reconnect with Veronica. She refuses to hand over the full diary, revealing she has burned parts of it, but provides a few remaining pages. These pages are difficult to decipher due to Adrian's cryptic writing.

Through these encounters, Tony confronts his past, recalling the bitter end of his relationship with Veronica and the angry letter he sent to Adrian after learning about their romance. Tony feels guilt, questioning whether his harsh words contributed to Adrian’s suicide.

Complex relationships

Tony recalls that his relationship with Veronica was troubled even before Adrian came along. During their time together, he remembers a peculiar visit to Veronica’s family, where her mother, Sarah, acted strangely and flirted with him, warning him to keep an eye on Veronica.

Reflecting on these memories, Tony begins to doubt his understanding of the past. Veronica’s persistent anger and refusal to share Adrian’s diary hint at deeper secrets and unresolved tensions.

The big revelation

The story takes a turn when it’s revealed that Adrian had an affair with Veronica’s mother, Sarah, which resulted in the birth of a child. This affair explains why Sarah had Adrian’s diary and why she claimed Adrian was happy in his final months. Tony had mistakenly believed the child was Veronica’s, but this was a misunderstanding that becomes central to the mystery he seeks to unravel.

Tony feels profound guilt about Adrian’s fate, as his letter suggests Adrian went to speak with Sarah, leading to their relationship and the birth of their son. This turmoil contributed to Adrian’s tragic end.

The film is indeed intriguing. You can watch or rewatch it on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, and Fandango at home.

