The Serial Killer Seduced Me : Get all the scoop on streaming details, movie synopsis, cast and more

Get ready for a thrilling movie night with The Serial Killer Seduced Me. It's Lifetime’s latest movie released on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The Serial Killer Seduced Me also goes by an alternative name known as Picture Her Dead.

The Serial Killer Seduced Me streaming details and movie synopsis

You can watch it live on Lifetime through a service called Philo. If you're new to Philo, they offer a 7-day free trial, which means you can watch the movie for free during that time. But what if you can't watch it on the premiere night? Don't worry; you can still see it the day after it premieres. To do that, you can subscribe to Lifetime Movie Club. Also, if you subscribe through Amazon Prime Video (which is available to all Amazon Prime members), you'll get a 7-day free trial there too.

Movie Synopsis

The movie is about a young artist named Chloe who accidentally takes credit for a painting of a murdered woman. She didn't mean to, but now she's in trouble. She has to find out where the painting came from before the killer comes after her.

Here's what Lifetime says about it: ''When Chloe, an aspiring artist, accidentally takes credit for a mysterious painting of a murdered woman, she is forced to uncover the truth of its origin before the killer sets their sights on her next. What she finds is a history of murdered models all leading back to the unknown painter, a serial killer with a grudge against the young artist who stole their work, whether intentionally or not.''

It further reads, “With no one to trust, Chloe must avoid the nefarious interests of the high stakes art world and discover the truth before the killer decides to Picture Her Dead.'’

The Serial Killer Seduced Me: Cast and other details

Tess Cline plays the lead role of Chloe. She's the young artist who gets caught up in all this trouble. Her journey is at the heart of the story, and it'll be fascinating to see how her character develops in the film.

Other actors include Ali Zahiri who plays Luke, but we don't know much about his character yet. He's expected to play a crucial role. Then there's Allen Williamson, who stars as Chase. There are also several other actors in key supporting roles, like Sarah Stunt, Kristi Murdock, Luis Fernandez-Gil, K.J. Phelps, Daniel Olsen, and Kris Ann Russell are some of them.

Watch official trailer of The Serial Killer Seduced Me

The official trailer for the film gives you a glimpse into Chloe's life. It turns into a nightmare after she accidentally takes credit for the painting of a murdered woman. So, prepare for a haunting psychological thriller. Watch the trailer here:

