The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin: When is the anime releasing? Date, time and more details

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, the much awaited sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, is ready to make an impression on the big screen. The game continues the plot of Grand Cross by offering you a brand-new, open-world action-adventure with a multiverse-based story and a completely different protagonist.

When will Seven Deadly Sins: Origin be released?

As it’s been reported, Netmarble has not yet confirmed a release date for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, but the game is expected to arrive on PC, Android, and iOS in 2023. Which is definitely one of the good news items for anime fans.

How do I sign up for pre-registration for Seven Deadly Sins: Origin?

The game's TapTap page allows you to pre-register for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. Simply sign in or create a TapTap account, then click the big green "pre-register" button for Android or iOS.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin has a trailer?

To get a glimpse of the thrilling, open-world action that is in store, check out the Seven Deadly Sins: Origin trailer from GDC. As a truly fantastic experience, with stunning 3D graphics, gathering and exploration mechanics, and fast-paced, action-style combat. The world looks a lot like the Genshin Impact map, especially the town that looks a lot like Mondstadt!

One more trailer to hit the screen? And what’s it about?

There's also a second The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin trailer, which shows the protagonist exploring the town and climbing atop a giant's hand, several characters gallivanting around the wild world and taking on a slew of baddies, and other mechanics like fishing, flying, puzzle-solving, and riding mounts.

ALSO READ: Skip and Loafer: How to watch the anime? Release date, time, streaming details and more