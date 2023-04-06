The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin: When is the anime releasing? Date, time and more details

Everything you need to know about: The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is here

Written by Akanksha Verma   |  Published on Apr 06, 2023   |  06:49 AM IST  |  246
The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is about to hit the screen: Here's all about it. (Pic credit - IMDb)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is about to hit the screen: Here's all about it. (Pic credit - IMDb)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, the much awaited sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, is ready to make an impression on the big screen. The game continues the plot of Grand Cross by offering you a brand-new, open-world action-adventure with a multiverse-based story and a completely different protagonist.

When will Seven Deadly Sins: Origin be released?

As it’s been reported, Netmarble has not yet confirmed a release date for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, but the game is expected to arrive on PC, Android, and iOS in 2023. Which is definitely one of the good news items for anime fans.

How do I sign up for pre-registration for Seven Deadly Sins: Origin?

The game's TapTap page allows you to pre-register for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. Simply sign in or create a TapTap account, then click the big green "pre-register" button for Android or iOS.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin has a trailer?

To get a glimpse of the thrilling, open-world action that is in store, check out the Seven Deadly Sins: Origin trailer from GDC. As a truly fantastic experience, with stunning 3D graphics, gathering and exploration mechanics, and fast-paced, action-style combat. The world looks a lot like the Genshin Impact map, especially the town that looks a lot like Mondstadt!

One more trailer to hit the screen? And what’s it about?

There's also a second The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin trailer, which shows the protagonist exploring the town and climbing atop a giant's hand, several characters gallivanting around the wild world and taking on a slew of baddies, and other mechanics like fishing, flying, puzzle-solving, and riding mounts.

ALSO READ: Skip and Loafer: How to watch the anime? Release date, time, streaming details and more

FAQ

1. Who was the first of Seven Deadly sins?
Pride and Hubris were the first of The Seven Deadly Sins
2. The Seven Deadly Sins is produced by?
Yousuke Takabayashi
3. How many seasons are there in The Seven Deadly Sins?
There are five seasons in The Seven Deadly Sins
About The Author
Akanksha Verma
Akanksha Verma

Expertise: Hollywood, Entertainment, Philosophy, and Lifestyle - "Mirror of Life" complier and co-author ... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!