‘The Shakira episode was…’: When Selena Gomez opened up about feeling ‘starstruck’ while filming Wizards Of Waverly Place

Back in 2010, during the filming of Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena Gomez, the incredibly talented actress and singer, couldn't contain her excitement and wonder when she talked about her encounter with the legendary Shakira in a chat with MTV News . Despite being a celebrity herself, Selena Gomez openly confessed that meeting Shakira had her feeling completely starstruck from the moment it began till the very end of their interaction.

What was Selena Gomez's experience like when she stood beside Shakira?

In a conversation with MTV News in 2010, Selena couldn't contain her enthusiasm as she described the memorable episode featuring Shakira . She went on to elaborate, "The Shakira episode was so much fun. I'm not sure I can reveal too much. I just know that she had a very big part in it and I was just starstruck the entire time."

Furthermore, at that time the Calm Down singer couldn't help but express her admiration for Shakira's beauty. She confessed that standing next to Whenever, Wherever singer made her feel the need to hit the gym saying, “I also felt like I needed to work out after I was next to her because she's gorgeous. She was really nice and she was really funny. So the role was her playing herself, obviously, and I got to sing a song with her as well."

Additionally, Selena and Shakira collaborated on the song Gypsy, which was featured in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez has openly shared her deep affection for her experience on the set of Wizards of Waverly Place and the strong connection she built with her fellow cast members in several interviews. During a podcast conversation with her former co-stars Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise, Gomez expressed that her time on the show was the happiest period of her life, describing it as if she had discovered a “second family.”

Furthermore, she disclosed that she regrets losing contact with her co-stars once the show concluded and feels a sense of remorse for the choices she made in that regard. Nonetheless, according to numerous sources, Gomez holds cherished memories of her time on the show and responded positively to the news that Billie Eilish's hit song Bad Guy was inspired by the show's theme song.

