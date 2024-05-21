The Smashing Machine FIRST LOOK: Dwayne Johnson Transforms Into MMA Legend Mark Kerr For Benny Safdie Directorial

Dwayne Johnson is set to star in MMA legend Mark Kerr’s biopic, The Smashing Machine. The film will revolve around the drama genre and will be directed by Benny Safdie. Emily Blunt will be starring alongside the Jumanji star. Johnson will portray the story of MMA fighter Kerr, who struggled with addiction, as well as his life following his marriage to his wife, Dwan Staples.

In the first look of The Smashing Machine, The Rock looks unrecognizable, with prosthetics and a wig, and looks more like Mark Kerr. The movie is currently under production at the A24 studios.

Who is Benny Safdie?

The Smashing Machine director, Benny Safdie, worked alongside Emily Blunt in the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. The MMA legend’s biopic will also mark the filmmaker's solo feature debut after collaborating with his brother Josh on A24 projects such as Good Times and Uncut Gems.

Recently, Safdie and his brother have been rumored to have split up. While talking to Variety, he said, "It's a natural progression of what we each want to explore. I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life."

Moreover, the first time filmmakers and Johnson collaborated on a project in 2019, which got washed over after the pandemic hit the world. The Devil Wears Prada actress asked The Rock to make the movie after the actors conversed about a 2002 movie over the phone.

Speaking of why Johnson got together with Sadie, the actor, in conversation with Variety, confessed, “Benny wants to create and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting.”

He added, “I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity and explore struggle and pain.”

Production of The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia will be collaborating together under Seven Bucks Production. Additionally, Eli Bush and David Koplan, with Safdie’s production banner, Out of the Count, are also financially on board with the film.

The makers have not yet released the dates for the film to hit the cinemas.

