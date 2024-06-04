‘The Star Did Not Become My Friend’: Henry Winkler Opens Up About His 30-Year Feud With Tom Hanks

Henry Winkler opens up about his 30-year feud with Tom Hanks, which took place on the sets of a film involving Hanka and a dog. In the recent episode of the How To Fail podcast, the actor stated that while the dog became friends with him, Hanks and himself could not be on the same page as each other.

Winkler shared the moments that led to arguments among the actors, and it turned ugly on the stage, where Winkler was fired from directing the 1989 film Turner and Hooch.

What did Henry Winkler say about his strained relationship with Tom Hanks?

While on the podcast, the Happy Days star shared that he had been preparing for the film for months, but ultimately it went to Roger Spottiswoode for direction. The movie, alongside the Forrest Gump actor, starred a dog whom Winkler claimed to personally know.

The 78-year-old actor stated, “I knew this dog. This slobbery mastiff and I became friends. The star did not become my friend.”

Speaking of how it all began, Winkler shared that it might have been after the actors indulged in a fan interaction. The filmmaker said, “We were in Carmel, this little seaside wonderful town on the coast of California, looking for a location, and a woman comes, honest to God, comes running out of a shop and says ‘Henry, Fonz! Oh, my God!’ and I say, ‘And, of course, you know Tom Hanks.’”

Advertisement

Winkler added that after he was fired from the film only 13 days into it, the director of photography approached the actor and said that he knew this was going to be the outcome. Adding to the feud, the actor, in 1993, told People Magazine, “Let’s just say I got along better with Hooch than I did with Turner.”

ALSO READ: How Tom Hanks Funded THIS Classic Scene In Forrest Gump And Saved The Film From Ruins

Ron Howard’s comments on Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler’s relations

The bitter relations between Winkler and the Sleepless in Seattle actor emerged after Ron Howard said it “was disappointing” to him that the actor could not work out their differences. In the 2020 interview with The Guardian, Howards revealed, “I know it was painful for both of them, and I was able to lend an ear, if not offer any solutions.”

The You’ve Got Mail actor never publicly spoke of his alleged feud with Winkler. The actors shared the screen space in one of the episodes of Happy Days in 1982. While Henry Winkler played the character of Fonzie, Tom Hanks played the character of a disgruntled classmate.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Too Horrible To Watch': Tom Hanks Revealed He Cried While Watching His Spielberg Movie Saving Private Ryan