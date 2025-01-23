The Stolen Girl: Denise Gough Sets On Intense Search For Her Daughter In Upcoming Disney+ Thriller Series

Denise Gough is set to play the character of a young mother who sets out to find her daughter amidst her mysterious disappearance. The show titled The Stolen Girl will premiere on Disney+, and the streaming platform has dropped the first pictures featuring the Irish actress Amika Mod and Holliday Grainger. Previously, the show was titled Playdate and is adapted from Alex Dahl’s best-selling novel of the same name.

As for the storyline of the five-part series, Elisa, played by Gough, goes on an intense search for her daughter after she vanishes from what seems like an innocent sleepover.

The host, Rebecca, and her daughter too disappeared on the same night, leaving no traces in their family home. Amidst the case being handed over to the officials of Europe, Elisa and her husband fall under scrutiny who tries to hide a major family secret.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "The next day, when Elisa goes to pick up Lucia, she discovers that the beautiful house was a holiday rental. Lucia is missing. Rebecca and Josie have vanished. What started out as her daughter's first sleepover has turned into an abduction."

It further states, "As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves the object of police and public scrutiny. Elisa's perfect family begins to unravel under the pressure, and long-buried secrets come to light. Rebecca took Lucia for a reason."

The details of the release date and the cast members joining the team will be dropped by the makers soon.

