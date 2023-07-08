The story of Three Taylors: Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and his wife recreate this hilarious meme

We've got a triple dose of Taylors! Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, and Taylor Dome (Now Lautner) came together and hilariously recreated the iconic Spider-Man meme.

Taylors Swift reenacts famous meme with Taylor Lautner and his wife

On the set of "I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)," the three Taylors struck the same pose, pointing at each other. Swift, who wrote and directed the video, shared more details about their time on set on Instagram. " I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it.," she continues "@taylautnerfor being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors."

Taylor Lautner, the former Twilight Star, who also happens to be Swift's ex-boyfriend stared in her I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) music video.

Over a year ago, she came up with the video idea, aiming to symbolize the fans' role in helping her reclaim her music. Swift praised Taytay's incredible performance, highlighting that she didn't need a stunt double. She also gave a shout-out to Taylor Lautner for being an awesome presence on set. It truly was a tale of 3 Taylors!

Lautner, who was once in a relationship with Swift, is widely believed to have inspired her song "Back to December." In a playful TikTok video, Lautner poked fun at the song as well.

"I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" is a track from the re-recorded album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." Swift has been diligently re-recording her old albums as part of her efforts to regain ownership of her original songs.

In 2021, she released the "Taylor's Version" of the albums "Fearless" and "Red." Her most recent album, "Midnights," was released in 2022, and she is currently on the Eras Tour.

