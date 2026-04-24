The Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Ending Explained: Are Eleven, Nikki and Gang Able to Defeat Queen? Find Out

As the world reeled from the aftermath of the end of the original Stranger Things series last year, the Duffer Brothers came back into the world with an animated storyline, but it has a twist this time around. Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, and Max Mayfield, are back together. In an animated series running over the happenings of 1985, when the friendly bunch discovers some threats to humanity and goes underground to save themselves, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 takes place. Upside Down has been riddled with a new emergence, a plant-like creature that threatens their peaceful existence.

The Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Ending

Even as the group of friends and their new mate Nikki discover the spores and take down as many threats as possible, new ones keep surfacing. Worried as to where the source of their origin lies, they discover that the weird plants are emerging from Upside Down and ramming the gate open with each growth. They must stop the monster from opening the Gate fully to save the real world from the possibilities that lie underneath.

Hawkins Food Mart clerk Daniel Fischer is revealed to have been carrying out experiments that cause the creation of Queen, a scary, green appearance. What he believed to be harmless attempts created a network of monsters. The friends work together with their monster-killing weapons and get rid of the creature by trapping it in the door between the alternate dimension and the real world.

A Demogorgon-mouthed flower is showcased at the end, teasing the beginning of what could become the central plot for the stories to come.

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