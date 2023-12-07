"The studio didn't think it'd be a big hit": Gwyneth Paltrow reveals shooting Iron Man 1 felt like a Indie Movie at Red Sea Film Festival

Gwyneth Paltrow is spilling the beans about what it was like shooting the very first Iron Man movie, which will eventually kick off a beloved billion-dollar-worth franchise. The actress was speaking at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival happening in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She opened up about the beginning of the MCU, her doubts about playing Pepper Potts, and her kids' qualms about not seeing her on the big screen. Gwyneth Paltrow let the audience into what it was like when the MCU was not a massive business.

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why Iron Man 1 felt like an Indie Movie

The actress revealed, "Well, the first Iron Man that we did was very different from the rest because, you know, the studio didn't think it was gonna be a big hit. And so they hired Jon Favreau to direct it, who was great." Shakespeare in Love actress revealed that Robert Downy Jr. was not many people's first casting choice when making a movie because at that point his career was at its lowest, saying, "They hired Robert Downey, who was unhireable at the time."

Paltrow reminisced that when the studio called her up for the part of Pepper Potts, at first she had declined, refusing to be in a superhero movie. She explained, "They said no, but it's gonna be like, it's gonna feel like doing an indie film." Once she was told she wouldn't have to be part of too many action sequences, she finally agreed to the role.

Reportedly the cast improvised most of their scenes in the movie. The Goop founder said, "We improvised almost every scene of that movie. We would write it in the morning in John's trailer and it was like, it ended up doing an independent film." However, the movie turned out to be a huge hit, and as per the actress the MCU doesn't make movies like that anymore. The actress also revealed that at some point she stopped watching MCU movies because there were just too many characters, and stories to keep track of, but surprisingly she hasn't seen Endgame either.

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her children don't like to watch her movies

Paltrow admitted that her kids, Apple, and Mosses don't like watching her movies. She said, "They think it's really weird." Though reportedly her son has seen all three Iron Man movies. However, she revealed that if her children were there, they would say, "I don't like her like that. I like her at the dinner table." She continued, "So they're, they're not big fans."

Meanwhile, a fan praised Paltrow for her performance in Avengers: Endgame, saying they cried watching the movie to which she was greatful for.

