'The Studio Were Making That Decision': Russell Crowe Reflects On Turning Down Aragorn Role In LOTR

Lord of the Rings is one epic saga that won't simply disappear, even after a century. However, Russell Crowe, while having a chance to join the epic franchise, has no regrets about turning down the role of one of the most important characters in the series.

The Man of Steel actor had met director Peter Jackson and was supposed to play the character of Aragorn in the film.

Russell Crowe about The Lord of the Rings

The epic franchise of LOTR is not just the one that has grossed $2.9 billion worldwide but surely is also a grand trilogy that is still watched and followed with the same enthusiasm by its dedicated fans.

Talking about the one time he had turned down an opportunity to be a part of it, Russell Crowe recently opened up, stating, “I don’t actually” regret not being in The Lord of the Rings.

The Gladiator actor stated that he felt “the studio were making that decision, not the film director,” while talking about his role as Aragorn. He went on to add that when he had called Jackson, the director sounded as if he didn't want Crowe to play the role and that he had someone else in mind.

“And me stepping forward and saying yes was actually going to get in his way,” Crowe said during his interview with British GQ.

Stating, “We’re both New Zealanders,” The Next Three Days actor added that Jackson sounded like “he had another plan,” which made him leave the legendary part of Aragorn. Eventually, Peter Jackson went ahead to cast Viggo Mortensen in the still-appreciated role, making the movie and its story as engaging as we have witnessed it to be over and over again.

The new Lord of the Rings movie

With all of the adventures that have been portrayed in the most legendary way in its trilogy, Peter Jackson will be seen as the producer of a new Lord of the Rings movie. The latest installment in the franchise will be directed by Andy Serkis, who previously was a part of the franchise as well. The actor-director played the iconic character of Gollum in the legendary movies.

This anticipated entry, which is being called The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, is currently planned to have a release date somewhere around in 2026.

