'The stupidest song in the world': Billie Eilish makes fun of her viral 2019 song Bad Guy, hints at upcoming album and touring with parents

With a long list of hits, Billie Eilish has quite a successful discography. The singer might have several hits in her career, but her 2019 song Bad Guy continues to remain her biggest success. The electropop track was a part of her 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and was released in March that year. It became the number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100 list and became a wildfire trend on all social media platforms.

Regardless of the adulation it received, Eilish feels it's the "stupidest song" in the world. The 21-year-old, who recently released a song for the blockbuster film Barbie, recently made an appearance on a talk show and opened up about the hit song, her upcoming album, and what it feels like touring with her parents. Keep reading to know more about the same.

Billie Eilish makes fun of her viral 2019 song Bad Guy

During her latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Eilish said, "Well, objectively Bad Guy is like the stupidest song in the world." When the audience was shocked with her response, she added, "But it's really good! Oh my God, don't gasp. You have to understand — you have to have humor in it. That song is supposed to be goofy, but it's funny 'cause I'm like 'It's dumb!'" The singer was on the couch with her brother Finneas for the talk series.

Apart from charting, Bad Guy also won the Grammy Award for Best Record and Song of the Year. "I love my own music. It definitely changes and morphs, and with me, it becomes whatever, but I still cringe. I appreciate it though," she explained. The brother-sister duo also talked about not using their father's last name O'Connell in their stage name. When Kimmell said, "It's a solid last name, O'Connell," Finneas joked, "If we had like a potato farm."

Billie Eilish hints at upcoming album and touring with parents

Talking about her upcoming studio album, Eilish said, "We've been filming the whole creation of the next album we're working on." Previously, she promised that lots of new music would be coming out soon. The singer disclosed that her father does set carpentry on tour. "He won't tell anyone on the crew his full name crew because he doesn't want anybody on the tour to know that he's related to me." She added her father does not like hearing the word nepotism. "He doesn't want any special treatment at all," she explained.

