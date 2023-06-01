The Summer I Turned Pretty 2: First look of Amazon Prime's coming-of-age romantic drama's sequel released

American teenage romantic drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty's second season is all set to premiere on July 14 this year and fans absolutely cannot keep calm. The first look at season two of the Amazon Prime show was released on May 31, 2023. Continue reading to see the stills of the much-awaited series and know what the cast said about the season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 first look images released

The first look images from the Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno starrer showcase stills of their teen characters Isabel "Belly" Conklin, Conrad Fisher, and Jeremiah Fisher respectively. The exclusive pictures also include stills of other cast members including Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and Kyra Sedgwick. The teenage love triangle series is the live-action adaptation of Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty novel trilogy.

The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 is based on the second novel in the book series. The show was renewed for a second season before the first season even premiered but fortunately, it went on to become a hit and is one of the top shows on Amazon Prime. "Belly's in such a different head space than when we left her. It was really interesting to just get to see a different side of Belly that we hadn't seen," Tung told Elle. She added that there might be some changes in the season because the second book includes a lot of Belly's inner thoughts.

With the medium being different, her thoughts need to be translated onscreen differently but regardless, Tung says, "I think [the series] does stick really true to the books" and reveals "some really iconic important moments in the second book that a lot of people are looking forward to" will be featured in the season. She explained Belly's relationship with Conrad saying, "[We] were trying to keep that magic of that last moment of the first season, while also being in the headspace of this new season, which is so different."

As for Belly's relationship with Jeremiah, the other Fisher brother in love with her, "I think that relationship also needs time and repairing and communication, and they kind of need time to digest what’s happening in their own lives before they come together again," said Tung. "Fans should expect a more mature side of the characters because they've definitely been through a lot since we last saw them. And they should expect more of Belly's antics and confusion." The new season will have "the same heart" but "growth for all of the characters."

More about The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 will premiere on July 14, 2023, on Prime Video, with three new episodes on premiere day and an episode each week till the finale following that. While the first season had seven episodes, season two will have eight episodes. Its synopsis reads, "A love triangle between one girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

