The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 trailer out: Lola Tung and Christopher Briney take love triangle drama forward

Romantic drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty just dropped its trailer and the teenage coming-of-age series visibly moves its story and its love triangle forward. The show is based on the novel series of the same name by Jenny Han and the new season is set for release next month on Amazon Prime Video. Keep reading to know more about the trailer, and what can be expected of the popular series.

The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 trailer out, check it below

The trailer for season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty was released on June 29, 2023. The love triangle drama series stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, Conrad Fisher, and Jeremiah Fisher. Viewers of the show are in for a treat as the trailer features popstar Taylor Swift’s songs Back to December and August while the characters grapple with the themes of love, life, friendship, and family.

The trailer features the characters dealing with the loss of Susannah and possibly losing their beach house which is not only dear to their heart but also holds some of their best summer memories. Meanwhile, the love triangle causes even more drama and mess as Belly deals with her conflicting and complicated relationships with the Fisher brothers. As the beach house is put up for sale, the childhood friends unite to ensure they don't lose it.

While Belly has always loved Conrad, his hot and cold behavior as well as commitment issues cause her to sway toward Jeremiah who is her best friend and has feelings for her. At one point during the trailer, Belly tells him that there is nothing between her and Conrad anymore to which Jeremiah replies, "There will always be something between you and Conrad" referring to their connection that has lasted ever since they know one another.

More about The Summer I Turned Pretty 2

The series synopsis reads, "Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same." It concludes, "When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

Tung, Briney, and Casalegno reprise their starring roles of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, while other returning cast members include Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Rain Spencer as Taylor, and David Iacono as Cameron. New additions are Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick. During a conversation with Today, Tung said, "The characters go through a lot of growth and have experienced new things, as you do when you grow up and are sort of learning how to deal with these new feelings and changes."

Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty will officially premiere on July 14, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video, with its first three episodes titled Love Lost, Love Scene, and Love Sick. A new episode will then release every week on Friday until the finale on August 18, 2023, when the eighth and final episode of the season will release.