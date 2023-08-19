The Summer I Turned Pretty: Is Season 3 of the series confirmed? Read release date, plot, and more details

The Summer I Turned Pretty just aired its last episode of Season 2, it ended on a bittersweet note for fans, as Belly ended up with Jeremiah in the latest season, in contrast to the first season when she got into a whirlwind romance with Conrad. Now, only one question is left on the minds of fans. What about season 3? We hear you, and for restless TSITP fans, here's everything to know about the third installment of the hit series.

Is there a Season 3 of TSITP?

For the fans who are scarred by the shocking cancellation of their favorite shows by streaming platforms, worry not! TSITP was confirmed to have a season 3 earlier this month, which means the show did so well in viewership numbers that Amazon Prime Video renewed it for another installment even before the last episode of 2nd season was aired. A statement released by Prime Video read that the series is one of the 10 most-watched seasons of any series ever on the service." As per reports, the latest season doubled the viewership of the initial installment.

Release date and the number of episodes TSITP will have?

While there is not much information about the next installment of the series, fortunately, we do know that volume 3 will contain 10 episodes, compared to this season's 8 parts. Which will make the next season the longest runtime of TSITP to date. As far as the release date is concerned, that has not been revealed yet. Though Amazon has confirmed that production for Season 3 will not start until Hollywood Strikes are over. Given that Season 1 premiered in June 2022 and 2nd premiered in July 2023, it's likely that the show will maintain its pattern of a summer release schedule. However, whether Season 3 will be written and filmed for a Summer 2024 release hinges on if the SAG-AFTRA come to a favorable close for the unions.

The Plot of TSITP Season 3

Considering the trajectory of the seasons so far, it's quite probable that Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, will draw inspiration from Jenny Han's third book, We'll Always Have Summer.Given that Season 2 concluded with Jeremiah and Belly reigniting their romance, it's reasonable to anticipate their relationship evolving in Season 3, along with its implications for Conrad. However, there remains the potential for Han to do a 360 and possibly introduce a new plotline.

