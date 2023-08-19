The Summer I Turned Pretty: Lola Tung reveals why she and Gavin Casalegno were 'irritated' with their co-star

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 has finally come to a close, while it is a little sad, that there won't be another episode coming out till next year, the wrap-up also means that we can finally get a sneak peek behind the scenes. The show's lead trio involves Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Gavin Casalegno playing Jeremiah Fisher, and Lola Tung portraying the main character Belly Conklin. During a recent interview, it was revealed that the three had a little bit of a feud during the filing of a particularly challenging scene.

Gavin Casalegno didn't talk to Christopher Briney for a whole day

Let's set the scene. Conrad finds himself on an unfortunate car ride back home from college alongside his brother Jeremiah and former flame Belly. This uncomfortable situation arose after he unexpectedly witnessed them sharing an intense kiss. Seated in the backseat, he can't resist annoying them, all the while grappling with his own unresolved feelings for Belly. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Briney revealed he had a "blast" filming this scene. He said, "I actually made Gavin really mad. He didn't talk to me." The star admits he might have taken things "too far," stating, "I was trying to stay in it between takes and I was saying stuff to him and I may have taken it too far. But it's fun to be a jerk and find justification for that. But I'm so sorry."

Casalegno confirmed his annoyance with his co-star's actions, "God, what didn't he say? There was one thing that just broke the camel's back. I was like, 'No. Done. You're not getting talked to for the rest of the day.' I was already having a bad day." Christopher replied to his onscreen brother's complaint, saying, "And I just made it worse." The 23-year-old explained he was having he was stuck between "long days and hours" and for Birney to "go complete goblin mode" made things worse.

Lola Tung reveals she was 'irritated' by Christopher Briney

Lola Tung, recalled the car scenes to be "really fun," despite the bubbling tension among the three. She admitted, "It was really funny because Chris was crushing it during those scenes to the point where Gavin and I were actually irritated because he was just playing it so well." She reveals she had fun exploring the dynamic between the lead trio stuck together.

