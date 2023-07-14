The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: How to stream the hit show for free? Here's everything you need to know

The wait is finally over for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty as the second season arrives on Prime Video on July 14. Picking up from the enchanting moments of the previous season, the show continues to captivate audiences with its heartfelt narrative and compelling performances. From the mesmerizing trailer featuring Lola Tung's memorable line to Taylor Swift's evocative songs, anticipation for Season Two has reached new heights. Get ready to embark on an emotional journey and relive the magic of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season two online for free

If you're a fan of the first season or have been eagerly following the popular book series, you can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season two for free with an existing Prime membership. Don't have an Amazon Prime account yet? Don't worry! You can still enjoy the new episodes by signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Start streaming this weekend to avoid any spoilers and immerse yourself in the captivating world of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Season two premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty and episode details

The much-anticipated season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on July 14, 2023, with its first three episodes available on Prime Video. The season consists of a total of eight episodes, centering around the events of the second book in Jenny Han's trilogy, It's Not Summer Without You. The new season delves deeper into Belly's journey as she navigates love, family dynamics, and unexpected challenges. With Conrad and Jeremiah vying for her heart and the return of Susannah's illness, Belly faces uncertainty about the future. As a new threat looms over Susannah's cherished house, Belly must rally her friends and confront her own feelings. Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as the characters face pivotal moments that will shape their lives.

Episode schedule and streaming details of The Summer I Turned Pretty

Here is the episode schedule for The Summer I Turned Pretty season two:

Episode 201 – "Love Lost" (July 14, 2023)

Episode 202 – "Love Scene" (July 14, 2023)

Episode 203 – "Love Sick" (July 14, 2023)

Episode 204 – "Love Game" (July 21, 2023)

Episode 205 – "Love Fool" (July 28, 2023)

Episode 206 – "Love Fest" (Aug. 4, 2023)

Episode 207 – "Love Affair" (Aug. 11, 2023)

Episode 208 – "Love Triangle" (Aug. 18, 2023)

You can enjoy new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty every Friday until August 18, available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Immerse yourself in the captivating story and join Belly on her transformative summer journey.

