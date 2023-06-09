The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Teaser trailer, release date and more; Everything about the upcoming show

The teaser trailer of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 was released, and it has hinted at a few crucial plot details while revealing the release date. Fans are excited to see what this new chapter in Belly’s life will bring after she chooses to be with Conrad at the end of season 1. The first season of the show came out in June 2022, and fans have wanted nothing more than to see their favorite characters on screen again. Here is everything we know about the series.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer of Season 2 features Taylor Swift’s ‘August’ playing in the background as we get to see glimpses of Conrad and Belly as a couple. New cast members Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher also make an appearance in the teaser trailer. We see Jerimiah coming to terms with his brother dating Belly, who he is in love with and previously dated. The trailer hints at some serious foreshadowing as Taylor sings, “You weren’t mine to lose,” in the background, which is followed by a series of scenes featuring fights and Belly crying.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 episode schedule

Episode 201 – “Love Lost” (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 202 – “Love Scene” (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 203 – “Love Sick” (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 204 – “Love Game” (Premiering July 21, 2023)

Episode 205 – “Love Fool” (Premiering July 28, 2023)

Episode 206 – “Love Fest” (Premiering August 4, 2023)

Episode 207 – “Love Affair” (Premiering August 11, 2023)

Episode 208 – “Love Triangle” (Premiering August 18, 2023)

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is an adaptation of the book written by Jenny Han. Given the fact, fans might expect the series to follow the exact plot of the book, but in an interview with J-14, the cast of the series revealed that the show opted to make minor changes to the storyline so that it could be “up to date.” Lola Tung, who plays Belly in the series, spoke about the changes as she explained, “I think it was really cool to sort of have this blueprint, I guess, while we were filming. But then, also recognizing that with the script and everything, it updated a little bit — it was changed a little bit.” Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, previously told The Wrap that there would be some “bad moment for Team Conrad” but quickly added that there is “good news” too.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Release date

The Summer I Turned Pretty will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on July 14, 2023. Prime had renewed the series for a season 2 even before the first season had premiered. The first three episodes are scheduled to release on the premiere date. After the first 3 episodes, each new episode will drop weekly on Friday.

