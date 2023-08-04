The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Renewed; Release date, cast, plot, and streaming details

With the second season still releasing its episodes, fans continue to wait for the new one. And the demand for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 seems to be growing higher with each passing episode. Well, the fans need not fret anymore as the new season is around the corner. Amazon Prime has wasted no time in confirming that the new season will be happening very soon. So, here are all the details of the renewal and the show's release date.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Renewed by Amazon Prime

Ahead of the second season finale, the series was renewed for a third season by Amazon Prime through its social media. The new season will be ten episodes, unlike the second one. Since all the episodes of Season 2 have not been released, fans would have to wait for some time to catch up with the trailer and the first glimpse of the next one. The Lola Tung starrer is loosely based on the story of Isabel, who is about to turn sixteen.

The reunion of her family with that Susannah Fisher brings home an unexpected surprise. She is shocked to know that she will now be living with the boy she had been crushing on all her middle school. Will this be Belly's chance to rekindle her love life? The events of TSITP revolve exactly around this.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Release date

The first season was released on July 17, 2022. Around a year later, the second one was released on July 14, 2023. With this, the viewers are more than sure that they would have to wait for one year to catch up with the new one. Thus, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is expected to release sometime in July 2024. All the episodes of the series are available on Amazon Prime. Details around the trailer and the first look of the show are yet to come out. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there are more details. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

