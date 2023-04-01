The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Why is Chris Pratt facing backlash over his casting?

People were overjoyed when they heard that Universal studios were turning the super mario bros video games into a movie. This game has managed to be a part of so many people’s childhoods that they hold it close to their hearts.

A whole generation has grown up playing the Super Mario Bros game. So even before the trailer was released, they were holding it to exceptionally high standards.

ALSO READ: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn treats fans to new trailer of Chris Pratt’s film at Super Bowl 2023

People were instantly let down and disappointed when they found out that the voice actor for Mario was Chris Pratt, a non-Italian.

After that, the actor and makers of the movie faced heavy backlash for the fact that the character could have been voiced by an actor of Italian heritage, but the role went to Chris Pratt.

Chris addresses the issue

Chris said he totally understood how passionately people felt about this issue, and he understood cause he is a part of the Mario fanbase himself.

He stated that the Super Mario bros games were a “soundtrack to your youth” and continued by saying that he, too, would not want “someone to come along and cynically destroy it as some sort of cash grab with the movie.”

Chris urged the audience to “come to watch it once, and then we could speak.” He also added, “I really think that once you see the movie, and you know what, in all honesty, I think you probably need to watch it twice.”

ALSO READ: Will Chris Pratt play Shazam after Zachary Levi's alleged firing by James Gunn?

Producer Chris Meledandri sides with Chris Pratt

He assured people that when they heard about Chris Pratt’s performance, the criticism would evaporate.

“As a person who has Italian-American heritage, I feel I can make that decision without worrying about offending Italians."

Twitter defends Chris Pratt

Users took to Twitter to defend Pratt. It seems like the Super Mario fans are convinced after hearing Chriss Pratt's explanation.

Chris's interview seemed to have a positive influence on the fandom. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt's son Jack's post-it note steals the spotlight from actor's shirtless selfie

Advertisement

Release date for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Fans seem to be eagerly anticipating the release of the movie The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled for release in the United States on April 5, 2023.