The Super Mario Galaxy Movie EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Day Loved Voicing ‘Relatable’ Luigi, Says He ‘Sees Good in Everyone'

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an upcoming animated feature film that brings the world of the video game to the big screen. A sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it brings back Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson in their voice roles for the beloved characters. Ahead of the film’s release on April 1, 2026, actor Charlie Day spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively about embodying Luigi once again via voice acting.

Charlie Day shares why voicing Luigi once again in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was special

Sharing his experience about why Luigi hits home for him, Charlie Day opened up, “Luigi has that underdog sensibility. With Mario, you get the classic hero who runs toward danger to save the day. With Luigi, you have the guy who says, ‘I want to save the day, but I also do not want to get hurt,’ and I think that makes him relatable. His innocence is something you root for, because he loves his brother enough to follow him anywhere.”

For the 50-year-old, it is the belief that the world of Super Mario, a game that has ruled living room TVs and countless consoles for decades. More specifically, it is Luigi’s realness that makes him all the more likable, according to the star, “Luigi is the kind of person who sees the good in everyone.” Listing the character’s good bits, he added, “He believes that everyone is redeemable and has the capability of being kind and overcoming their past mistakes. There is something powerful about a character who says, ‘Someone could be bad, but that does not mean they are always going to be bad.’“

Meanwhile, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie picks up from the end of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Yoshi is introduced into the story and joins hands with the brothers, Mario and Luigi, as well as Princess Peach and Toad, as the bunch heads into outer space to fight Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr, with Rosalina.

Joining the cast are Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Luis Guzmán, and Brie Larson in crucial roles.

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