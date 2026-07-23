The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on OTT: When And Where to Watch Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Adventure Comedy

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released in theaters on April 1, 2026. Featuring Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy in leading voice roles, the animated sequel is now set to make its OTT debut. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is all set to premiere on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming from August 7, 2026. The official update was shared by the team online and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Set after Bowser's defeat at the hands of Mario and Luigi, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie follows Bowser Jr., who kidnaps Princess Rosalina, the guardian of the Lumas at the Comet Observatory, in an attempt to harness her cosmic powers to fuel a devastating weapon. A Luma escapes to the Mushroom Kingdom and seeks the help of Princess Peach and Toad, while Mario and Luigi investigate a mysterious disturbance that leads them to befriend Yoshi.

As Bowser Jr.'s plan unfolds, Peach's castle is launched into space, sending Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Peach, and Toad on a galaxy-spanning adventure. Along the way, they uncover clues about Rosalina's whereabouts, meet new allies, and face a series of challenges orchestrated by Bowser Jr. Meanwhile, Bowser finds himself caught between helping his son and confronting the consequences of his own actions.

The journey eventually reveals a long-hidden connection between Peach and Rosalina, whose shared cosmic abilities become key to stopping the looming threat. In the climactic battle on Planet Bowser, Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and their allies confront Bowser Jr.'s forces in a final showdown. Together, they rescue Rosalina, defeat their enemies, restore peace across the galaxies, and return to the Mushroom Kingdom to rebuild Peach's castle.

Cast and crew of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie features Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy reprising their voice roles as Mario and Princess Peach. Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key also return, while Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Glen Powell, and Brie Larson join the voice cast.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. It draws inspiration from the Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 video games.

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