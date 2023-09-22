The Super Models’ Episode 2 pays tribute to fashion icon Tatjana Patitz

The name Freedom! '90 instantly conjures iconic images of supermodels like Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and the late Tatjana Patitz. Tragically, Tatjana Patitz, who passed away in January at the age of 65 from metastatic breast cancer, is often overshadowed by her fellow supermodels. However, her impact on the fashion industry is undeniable, and her legacy continues to inspire.

Tatjana Patitz: A model who defined an era

Tatjana Patitz, originally from Germany and raised in Sweden, made her mark in California during the 1980s. While her appearance in George Michael's "Freedom! '90" music video remains one of her most memorable moments, she also graced the pages of numerous Vogue editions (earning six covers), Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan. She collaborated with renowned photographers like Peter Lindbergh, Herb Ritts, and Patrick Demarchelier, solidifying her status as a true fashion icon.

The Super Models: A tribute to Patitz's legacy

AppleTV+'s docuseries, The Super Models, dives deep into the lives of legendary models like Evangelista, Crawford, Turlington, and Campbell. However, fans were surprised to find that the series did not adequately feature Patitz, who was undeniably one of the original supermodels. While she is shown in some '90s scenes and photoshoots, her presence in the series is limited. Episode 2, however, is dedicated to honoring her memory.

Despite her relatively limited presence in The Super Models, Tatjana Patitz's legacy lives on within the fashion industry's "fab five." Her passing prompted heartfelt tributes from Crawford, Campbell, Evangelista, and Turlington, who fondly remembered their shared journey in the fashion world. As Episode 2 of the docuseries pays homage to this remarkable supermodel, Patitz's influence and enduring impact on the world of fashion continue to be celebrated and cherished by those who knew and admired her.

