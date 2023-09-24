The Supermodels: How was Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista's reunion? Details inside

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to drug, domestic and sexual abuse

In the new Apple+ docu-series called The Super Models, some interesting dynamics unfolded when iconic supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista reunited for the cameras. The reunion showcased various interactions between these renowned models, offering glimpses of their long-standing relationships.

Relationship between The Supermodels

In one scene, Linda Evangelista greeted Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington with warm smiles and kisses upon her arrival at the photo studio for a shoot. However, her interaction with Naomi Campbell appeared more reserved, with a quick hug and a formal "Nice to see you."

An industry insider shared some insights into these dynamics to Page Six, noting that Cindy was often on the periphery of the group, while Christy remained consistently even-tempered. On the other hand, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista were described as having polar personalities, adding complexity to their relationships.

"These are four different women who have known each other since they were teenagers. Their relationships are interesting. They are like sisters, with the good and the bad that comes with that,” the source said, further adding, “They know how to push their buttons and what gets to them. And of course, some of the personalities are larger than others.”

However their careers were marked by luxurious travel, stays in five-star hotels, and high-profile relationships. But, their personal lives were not without challenges

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell faced substance abuse issues during the 1990s, which she later attributed to childhood abandonment and the loss of a close friend, designer Gianni Versace. In addition to her substance abuse struggles, Campbell had legal troubles, including an assault conviction related to an incident with her personal assistant. Several allegations of physical abuse were also made against her, although some charges were dropped or dismissed.

ALSO READ: 'Shut down independent...': Russell Brand urges followers to question online information as he accuses media of conspiracy amid recent allegations

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista shared her experiences in the docu-series, including allegations of abuse by her ex-husband, Gerald Marie, during their marriage in 1987. She explained that Marie avoided harming her face, which was her primary asset as a model. Marie denied all accusations of violence. Evangelista felt empowered to share her truth after other models, including Carré Otis and Karen Mulder, came forward in 2020 with rape and sexual assault allegations against Marie.

ALSO READ: 'Clearly I have to give you lessons lol' Serena Williams joked about Kim Kardashians tennis skills; Here's what she said

Advertisement

Cindy Crawford

The docu-series also revealed the personal challenges faced by these supermodels. Cindy Crawford, who divorced Richard Gere in 1995, expressed her growth beyond the desire to be molded by a man and her transition into a leading role. She married Rande Gerber and has two children, Presley and Kaia, both of whom have followed in her modeling footsteps. Despite her successful modeling career, Cindy Crawford recalled moments where she felt objectified, including an instance on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 1986 when she was asked to stand for the audience's scrutiny.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Sophie Turner shared the UK thing she missed the most amid custody battle and children's 'wrongful retention' in the US

Christy Turlington

Christy Turlington, for example, secured a groundbreaking $3 million contract with Calvin Klein in 1988. Cindy Crawford enjoyed significant deals with Revlon and Pepsi and even hosted her own MTV show. Linda Evangelista, known for her versatile looks, earned a reputation as a fashion icon. Naomi Campbell made history as the first black woman to grace the covers of Time and Vogue France. Their careers were marked by luxurious travel, stays in five-star hotels, and high-profile relationships. However, their personal lives were not without challenges.

ALSO READ: 'I’d be hyperventilating. …' Gisele Bundchen opened up about having suicidal thooghts during peak of her career; DEETS Inside