The Supermodels reunites Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and other icons; See trailer, release date, and more

The world of fashion is about to get a glamorous dose of nostalgia with Apple TV+'s upcoming docuseries, The Supermodels. The show reunites the iconic '90s modeling legends, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista to take viewers on a journey through their legendary careers. Read on to know a bit more about The Supermodels as the makers release the trailer and announce the premiere date.

The Supermodels trailer

In the trailer, the supermodels sit against a sleek gray backdrop, preparing to take viewers on a journey through the glamorous world of elite modeling and beyond. Co-directed by Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, The Supermodels promise an insider's perspective and a fresh take on the '90s fashion scene.

The Supermodels also sheds light on the hard work and dedication required to achieve superstardom in the '90s fashion scene. Linda Evangelista, who has recently emerged from a period of seclusion, bravely opens up about her struggles. She shares her experience with a procedure that left her feeling ‘permanently deformed’ and ‘brutally disfigured.’ Evangelista's hope is to break the cycle of shame and provide comfort to others facing similar situations.

In an interview with British Vogue, Naomi Campbell expressed her excitement for the docuseries, emphasizing that it provides them with an opportunity to tell their stories from their own perspectives. She highlighted that the series delves into various aspects of their lives, including their friendships, careers, womanhood, and motherhood. As models, they didn't have control over their images, making it all the more meaningful to be involved in shaping their own legacy.

The Supermodels release date, cast and other details

The Supermodels is set to premiere globally on September 20. Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista are not only the stars of the show but also serve as executive producers. The series boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Larissa Bills, Roger Ross Williams, and Geoff Martz.

The Supermodels will explore the incredible journey of these four women who not only conquered the fashion industry but also reshaped the perception of power within it. Coming together, they transcended the industry, achieving an unprecedented level of prestige that surpassed the brands they represented. The series highlights their enduring influence and showcases how they continue to make an impact through activism, philanthropy, and business ventures.

Meanwhile, the models featured in The Supermodels docuseries are no strangers to the spotlight. They famously starred in George Michael's iconic Freedom! 90 music video, which Evangelista initially didn't want to be a part of. However, once on set, she had a blast and would have regretted not participating.

Get ready to be captivated by The Supermodels as it takes you on a journey through the lives of these legendary models. Apple TV+ is set to deliver a captivating docuseries that offers an intimate and personal look into the lives of the fashion industry's most iconic figures. Mark your calendars for September 20 and prepare to witness the power and enduring influence of these supermodels.

