The Sympathizer Trailer: Robert Downey Jr. features in multiple roles for HBO's max spy series

HBO has released the first trailer of The Sympathiser which is a limited series based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. The series will debut in 2024 but HBO has unveiled the first look at Warner Bros. As per the logline provide by HBP, the show “is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States.” Talking about the cast, Hoa Xuande plays the lead role, with Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh in supporting roles. Robert Downey Jr., an executive producer on the project, plays multiple supporting parts in the project as teased in the trailer.

Robert Downey Jr. features in multiple roles for the spy series

Along with the fabulous star cast, legendary actor Robert Downey Jr. who is also an executive producer of The Sympathiser will be featured in multiple roles in the spy series. His characters will represent different corners of the American establishment including a congressman from Orange County, a CIA officer and the director of the movie on which the lead character works. Talking about his experience of working with Robert and his wife, filmmaker Park Chan-wook in an earlier interview said, “Working with Robert — he’s such an amazing actor and such an energetic man and a joy to be around. It’s been really great to be working with him. Also, Robert’s wife Susan is such an intelligent woman and a smart producer. It’s been great to work with her and she’s been a tremendous help to me.”

About The Sympathiser

Three episodes of The Sympathiser will be directed by Park Chan-wook whereas the other directors are Fernando Meirelles and Marc Munden. HBO, A24 and Rhombus Media are producing the series in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film. Moreover, the other executive producers include Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell for Team Downey. Don McKellar who wrote the show is also oene of the executive producers along with Park.

