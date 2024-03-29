The Sympathizer Trailer: Robert Downey Jr. Gets 'Funky' While Shapeshifting Into 4 Villains For New Black Comedy Drama

Delve into the captivating narrative of HBO and A24's latest collaboration, The Sympathizer, as it unveils a world brimming with espionage and mystery against the backdrop of 1975 Vietnam. With a newly released trailer on Max, audiences are granted a tantalizing glimpse into a story that traverses between the landscapes of Vietnam and the United States. Featuring a stellar cast including Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr., who takes on four distinct antagonistic roles, this limited series promises an enthralling viewing experience.

Robert Downey Jr. gets ‘funky’ in The Sympathizer

HBO and A24's The Sympathizer offers a thrilling peek into espionage and intrigue, featuring four distinct portrayals by Robert Downey Jr. The recently unveiled trailer, courtesy of Max, immerses viewers in 1975 Vietnam amid the conflict between the nation's north and south regions. As the narrative shifts between Vietnam and the U.S., we witness encounters between North Vietnamese spy Captain (Hoa Xuande) and notable figures like Sandra Oh, alongside Downey Jr., who takes on four antagonistic roles. The series also stars Fred Nguyen Khan, Duy Nguyễn, Vy Le, and Alan Trong, promising a riveting viewing experience.

Downey equipped while dressing in tourist garb and a sun hat, “Let’s get down, let’s get funky!”

What is The Sympathizer all about?

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen, the upcoming HBO series delves into the intricate story of The Sympathizer. The narrative follows Captain, a mole deeply embedded within the South Vietnamese army, who finds himself grappling with conflicting loyalties as the war comes to a tumultuous end. Forced to flee to the U.S. alongside his general, portrayed by Toan Le, Captain continues his covert operations for the Viet Cong while navigating life in America.

Following Robert Downey Jr.'s win for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars, he hinted at the depth of his role in The Sympathizer, adding, “I got other tricks up my sleeve. It wasn't particularly subtle, it wasn't meant to be, but I'm already proud of what I've seen.”

Filmed during late 2022 and early 2023, the seven-part series provided glimpses of Robert Downey Jr.'s transformative journey on set. Photos captured the Avengers star sporting bleached eyebrows and curly red hair, complete with a receding hairline, as he fully embraced his character's appearance. Downey, also credited as an executive producer, shared a candid moment on Instagram, revealing his children shaving his head in preparation for the role.

He captioned, “The things we do for our work… and our kids. #Sympathizer set ready.”

The Sympathizer premiers April 14 on Max.

