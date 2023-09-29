‘The teachers were not very…’: When Ana de Armas recalled acting school's reaction after she got her very first movie role in Una rosa de francia

Ana de Armas, the acclaimed star of No Time to Die and famous for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe once took a stroll down memory lane on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she reminisced about her humble beginnings in Cuba, where her passion for acting first took root. Ana's story began when she was just 14 and jumped on a four-year journey of intense theater instruction at an acting school.

What did Ana de Armas say about the reaction of her acting school after she got her very first movie role?

As per what Ana revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, during her second year at the school in 2006, she audaciously auditioned for her debut film, Una rosa de francia. However, the reaction from her teachers was far from celebratory. She revealed, “The teachers were not very happy, and they told me if I did the movie I was going to get kicked out of school.”

As the talks proceeded, we get to know that Ana being undeterred by the school's threats decided to pursue her passion and accepted the role in the movie. As a consequence, she had to redo her second year of schooling. Though she took a risky move, she says, “It was worth it.”

In the later half of the show, Jimmy Fallon, always the curious host, prodded Ana for more anecdotes from her life. Interestingly, she enthusiastically shared a story about her unconventional mode of transportation to school: hitchhiking. Explaining, hitchhiking was far from dangerous; it was merely a practical means of getting around quickly. Fallon humorously mused about how no one would pick him up if he attempted to hitchhike, to which Ana responded, "I didn't do the thumb thing; I'd just go to the stoplight so the cars have to stop."

Ana de Armas on her role in No Time to Die

In the same talk show with Jimmy Fallon, Ana de Armas also talked about her role in No Time to Die and shared her experience portraying CIA agent Paloma saying, “The funny thing is that I also had only three weeks training [for the part], so I think I just kept saying it [on-set] so much that Cary was like, ‘Just say it [in the movie]. It’s fine.'”

According to multiple sources, she has received praise for her performance and for redefining the traditional Bond girl role.