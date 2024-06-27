The Thicket: Peter Dinklage And Levon Hawke Starrer Dark Western Adaptation Release Date OUT; Details Inside

The star-studded and highly anticipated dark western action gets a release date!

The Thicket, starring Game of Thrones fame Peter Dinklage and Blink Twice actor Levon Hawke, will be released on September 6 on Fox’s streaming platform, Tubi. The film is an adaptation of Joe R. Lansdale's novel and promises a fresh take on the genre!

The star-studded cast of The Thicket

Tubi has been the streaming home for various films, including DC movies like Suicide Squad and The Batman, among others. The platform also has a decent collection of original content. The next big project on the platform’s slate is The Thicket, Dinklage’s passion project, which he stars in and produces.

Hawke stars as Jack, an innocent young man who sets out on a dangerous adventure to rescue his sister Lula (Esme Creed-Miles). She has been held captive by a vicious gang of kidnappers led by an infamous cutthroat Bill (Juliette Lewis).

Dinklage plays a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones, who joins the rescue mission alongside the alcoholic son of an ex-slave, played by Gbenga Akinnagbe, and a street-smart prostitute, played by Leslie Grace. The combined skill of the rag-tag team of unlikely individuals is the only way to hunt down the nefarious gangster.

The Game of Thrones actor also reunites with actor and director Macon Blair. Andrew Schulz, Arliss Howard, and David Midthunder play other supporting characters. The most shocking casting for the film was Metallica lead singer James Hetfield, who has acted in small roles in Billions, The Simpsons, and Metalocalypse.

Both director Elliott Lester and Dinklage were keen on bringing him on board. “It all began with a dream—one morning I woke up with a clear vision that James had to be in the movie,” Lester told Collider.

The Thicket is inspired by modern Western classics

Western films usually have adventurous themes filled with action, romance, and the realism of nature. However, The Thicket brings a darker edge to the genre! The film “has a distinctive tone that blends the gritty realism of classic westerns with a darker, more atmospheric edge," Lester said.

He added that the film showcases a “harsh and unforgiving” side of the world and doesn't shy away from portraying the characters' raw intensity.

Lester revealed that the film is inspired by “the brooding, character-driven narratives seen in movies like Unforgiven and The Revenant.” At the same time, it adds a poetic darkness that sets it apart from those classic Western films.

