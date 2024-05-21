Nickelodeon Studios is creating a spinoff of The Thundermans, following the recent success of the sequel TV movie, The Thundermans Return.

The Thundermans Return premiered in March on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, becoming the top entertainment telecast of the year gaining 1.6 million viewers during its premiere weekend. This success led to the greenlighting of a new spinoff series.

Who will star in The Thundermans spinoff?

The series will feature original stars Kira Kosarin as Phoebe and Jack Griffo as Max. They play siblings who use their superpowers to protect Secret Shores from danger, with their younger sister Chloe (Maya Le Clark) learning to be a superhero too.

The original cast also includes Rosa Blasi as the mother, Barb; Chris Tallman as the father, Hank; Addison Riecke as Nora; and Diego Velázquez as Billy. Filming starts in August 2024 in Vancouver, with the series set to release on both Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

What will The Thundermans series be about?

In the spinoff, Chloe makes friends at school without revealing her superpowers, while the family deals with increasing threats that keep them in Secret Shores. The show will follow Phoebe and Max as they go undercover to tackle a new threat in the seaside town of Secret Shores, bringing Chloe along to develop her superhero skills.

The Thundermans originally debuted on Nickelodeon in 2013, created by Jed Spingarn, and ran for four seasons with nearly 100 episodes, concluding in 2018. It won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite TV Show in 2016 and received multiple nominations, including a British Academy Children's Award.

Initially, the plan for The Thundermans Return was to focus on Max and Phoebe, similar to the new spinoff. However, Kira Kosarin insisted that it wouldn't be The Thundermans without the entire cast, leading to the film serving as a continuation of the original series according to CBR. Nickelodeon Studios sees potential in spotlighting Max and Phoebe for the spinoff series.

Jack Griffo emphasized "Having everyone in the movie... was really important for us, for the fans, for the show, the heart, it was a superhero show, but it was really about the family, you know?”

For now, the series' premiere date hasn't been announced. Stay tuned for future updates on the Thundermans spinoff.

