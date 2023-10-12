The time Amazon head Jennifer Salke revealed Priyanka Chopra was the reason behind the Jonas Brothers' documentary

In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, few stories are as enduring and captivating as that of the Jonas Brothers. This celebrated trio's journey, filled with highs and lows, has left an indelible mark on the music industry. Their reunion after a hiatus of several years had not only thrilled fans but also paved the way for a revealing documentary, Chasing Happiness, available on Amazon Prime Video. However, the studio's head, Jennifer Salke, shared that this documentary was only possible because of the involvement of Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers' remarkable journey unveiled

Chasing Happiness promises to be a cinematic voyage through the lives of these talented siblings. It begins with their early days, growing up in New Jersey within a family that struggled to make ends meet, per Variety . From these humble beginnings, the documentary follows their meteoric rise to stardom, their remarkable journey, which includes over 17 million albums sold and 1 billion worldwide streams, culminating in a shocking 2013 breakup, due to a "deep, creative rift" among the members.

The documentary features a nostalgic look back and rebuilding of the group, Jonas Brothers. With the success of their hit single Sucker, boasting over several hundred million global streams, the trio has delivered major bliss to their fans with the release of their fifth album, Happiness Begins (2019).

Amazon head, Jennifer Salke, revealed that Priyanka Chopra played a major role in the release of Chasing Happiness

Behind the scenes of this remarkable reunion and documentary lies an intriguing twist—the significant role played by Priyanka Chopra. As the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke revealed, it was Priyanka who planted the seed for this documentary. Expressing her admiration for Priyanka, Salke shared that it was through the actress that she was introduced to Nick Jonas. “I love Priyanka and she introduced me to Nick Jonas. They sent me a video and we bought it right away and that's how we came about it," Jennifer Salke told IANS, retrieved via NDTV .

The fans of the band were surely happy with the release of Chasing Happiness, as it offers many insights into the journey of their favorite musical trio. The Jonas Brothers' triumphant return was not only a testament to their remarkable talent but also a tribute to the enduring support of family and friends, including the pivotal role played by Priyanka Chopra.

