The time Blake Lively got injured while shooting for THIS USD 44.3 million movie; says a man tried to treat it with a 'steak knife' When

In a delightful throwback interview, Blake Lively, known for her iconic roles in Gossip Girl and various movies, shared a charming and humorous story from her early days in Hollywood. The anecdote revolves around an unexpected mishap that occurred while filming the USD 44.3 million movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in Greece. This amusing incident offers a glimpse into the unpredictable adventures that can unfold behind the scenes of a Hollywood production, making for a memorable tale from Blake Lively's career.

The unforgettable Greek adventure

Blake Lively reminisced about her experience shooting The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in Greece. She described it as a fantastic bonding opportunity for the cast, who became close friends during the filming process. They spent their evenings staying up late, exploring rooftops, singing Aladdin songs, and enjoying the picturesque view of the Mediterranean Sea. However, the delightful adventure took an unexpected turn.

During the interview with David Letterman, Blake Lively revealed that her memorable Greek adventure took a surprising twist when she had an accident. She humorously recounted how she crashed a mop into a stone wall, resulting in her needing crutches. Letterman playfully commented on the ancient nature of Greece, implying that even the inanimate objects might be ancient artifacts.

The steak knife solution

Letterman inquired about the specifics of her injury, wondering why an actress like her would risk jumping off cliffs. Blake explained that she had jumped off a 25-foot cliff into the ocean for a movie scene. Unfortunately, her knee was already injured at the time. Despite assurances that the ocean floor had been dredged, she landed on a sea urchin, which embedded 42 needles into her foot.

Blake went on to describe the unique medical treatment she received for her foot injury. In the absence of proper medical equipment and pain medicine, a doctor attempted to remove the sea urchin needles with a rather unconventional tool: a steak knife. To her surprise, she later found out that the doctor was a chiropractor, not a certified medical professional.

Despite the unexpected mishaps and injuries, Blake Lively humorously mentioned her hopping and clapping in the movie due to her injured legs, acknowledging that her performance might not have been her best. This amusing and light-hearted incident from Blake Lively's early career serves as a reminder of the unpredictable adventures that can happen behind the scenes of Hollywood productions.

