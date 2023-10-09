The time Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Late Night host Stephen Colbert were forced into this funny interaction while filming; DEETS Inside

Daniel Radcliffe, known for his iconic role as Harry Potter, showcased his wit and charm during a 2020 video call with the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Despite not being the funniest in the wizarding world, he's proven his comedic prowess. Radcliffe's venture into comedy extended to the TV series Miracle Workers, where he demonstrated his versatility by taking on humorous roles.

Daniel Radcliffe and Stephen Colbert’s funniest conversation

Back in 2020, Daniel Radcliffe and Stephen Colbert once had a funny exchange during their video call interview which the host reflected on one year later when the Harry Potter star returned to his late show. Colbert pointed out their conversation being “better than the last time” as Radcliffe called him out for being “hard on yourself”.

Colbert then went on to explain to the confused audience adding, “To explain to the people who may not have seen it, in March 2020, when we had to bug out of here and I went to South Carolina to do the show for five months.” He then pointed at Radcliffe saying, “You were the first person I interviewed and I actually spoke to.” The Late Show host then admitted to having some “technical difficulties that were noticed by the world.”

He then showed the audience and viewers headlines from various press outlets from 2020 that stated, “Technical difficulties send Daniel Radcliffe-Stephen Colbert interview off the rails”, “Stephen Colbert embraces technical issues in an interview with Daniel Radcliffe”, and “Daniel Radcliffe forced to mime on Late Show amid technical difficulties.” He told Radcliffe, “I don’t know what you remember of that moment, but I remember kind of thrilled that it was going off the rails”, to which Radcliffe admitted, “Me, too”. Radcliffe continued, “I think we both do a lot of interviews, so when something like that happens, well, this is different. This is fun.”

Colbert then showed the clip to the viewers of their interview from 2020 where Radcliffe couldn’t be heard due to technical difficulties. While Colbert was audible to Radcliffe, the latter was speaking hysterically knowing he was not audible to the host.

ALSO READ: 'It’s said to me in a way...': When Daniel Radcliff opened up about his fans that hate Harry Potter movies; Find out actor’s response

Daniel Radcliffe on his dance moves in Miracle Workers

During their interview, Colbert reflected on Radcliffe’s “extraordinary scene where he’s dancing”. He also added, “In a way that is not entirely expected on the Oregon Trail”, to which the actor responded, “Yes, that’s true.”

Advertisement

Colbert showed off the clip of Radcliffe’s dance moves while adding, “It’s gotten a lot of attention,” and complimented the actor saying, “Nicely done.”

ALSO READ: 'This is slightly embarrassing...': When Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe claimed he could only ever play THIS role in football movie