The time Harry Styles opened up about Taylor Swift writing songs about their relationship; says 'Is this song too personal?'

It has nearly been a decade since the rumors of Harry Styles dating Taylor Swift began to circulate after they were spotted strolling around New York City’s Central Park Zoo in December 2012. The suspected couple never publicly confirmed their short-lived relationship, but fans have since gotten songs from both artists that are widely believed to be about their whirlwind romance. Styles’ Ever Since New York and Two Ghosts were seemingly about Swift wheres Out of the Woods and the aptly titled Style was about the former One Direction singer. Reacting about the same, Watermelon singer reacted on exes writing songs about relationships.

Reportedly, the pop stars briefly dated between 2012 and 2013. Reacting to the relationship the former One Direction singer spoke about it in an interview on The Howard Stern Show . “The only time you really think, ’ Is this song too personal?’ is if you think about, ‘Is this going to be really annoying for the other person?’ Because I do [care],” said Harry Styles.

In the lengthy interview with Howard Stern, Styles was also asked if he finds it upsetting when fans speculate over whether he inspired certain songs by Taylor Swift. “No, it doesn’t upset me,” replied the singer. He later added, “I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else, and for someone else to do that, I think it’s flattering.” He also said, that even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spend time on it, and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter.

What happened with Harry Styles and Taylor Swift?

The pop stars were one of the music power couples of 2012. Taylor Swift and Harry Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids' Choice Awards, and the pair spent time together in N.Y.C. Their whirlwind romance was in full force in December as they even headed to a wintry wonderland, specifically Park City, Utah, for a skiing trip.

However, they were able to shake it off and maintain a healthy and supportive relationship post-breakup as they sweetly reunited at the 2021 Grammy Awards. On the award night, Swift won Album of the Year for her eighth studio album Folklore, while Styles took home his first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar.

