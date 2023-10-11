The time Ryan Reynolds revealed how he ended up acting in the first place; says 'way to get...'

Will you believe if we say that the charismatic and talented actor Tom Holland, who is well-known for portraying the character of Spider-Man in the MCU, is actually terrified of spiders? No, right? But that's one unknown fact about him that will leave you surprised. We came across an old interview, wherein the actor had admitted that spiders creep him out.

Tom Holland revealed that he has an arachnophobia

It's no secret that Tom Holland 's portrayal of Spider-Man is loved by fans worldwide, but while speaking to Elle magazine in 2019, he had said, "You know, spiders are the one thing that creeps me out. Every [on-camera] interview I go on, they’re always like, ‘Will you hold this spider?’ And I will, but I don’t like it!"

Isn't it fascinating how the 27-year-old actor can transform into Spider-Man on screen so convincingly, yet still grapple with genuine fear off-screen? We wonder how he coped with his arachnophobia while playing Spider-Man. Next time when you will watch him swing through New York City, remember this unknown-fact about him.

In the same interview, the actor also spoke about his love for chat shows, as it reminds him of his family dinner as a child.

He said, “My mom or dad would cook every night, and everyone would have to tell stories. So when I’m on a chat show, it kind of feels like I’m at a family dinner, which is quite nice.”

Tom Holland spoke about how he played Spider-Man with ease

Holland also spoke about how his background in gymnastics, ballet, and tap dance helped him to play the superhero with ease.

“When you’re high up on wires and dangling from harnesses, it’s really good to be able to control your core. I didn’t have to learn how the wires work—I just had to learn how to do it better," asserted Holland.

With respect to work, Tom Holland will return for Spider-Man 4, as Peter Parker and we just can't wait to watch him on the big screen again.

