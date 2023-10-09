The time Taylor Swift opened up her outlook on re-recording her old albums because of Scooter Braun; confessed she's not 'happy it happened'

Taylor Swift, the global music sensation, once found herself in a heated battle over the ownership of her early music catalog. After Scooter Braun's company, Big Machine Label Group acquired the rights to her master recordings, Swift voiced her frustration over not having control of her own work. In response, she embarked on the ambitious mission of re-recording her previous albums, aiming to regain both artistic and financial control over her beloved songs, while sending a powerful message about artist rights in the music industry.

Taylor Swift opened up about ‘re-recording’ her old albums

Although the iconic pop singer Taylor Swift has gained widespread recognition, it didn’t come off easy for her. During her interview with Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, Swift candidly opened up about her feud with Scooter Braun’s company. When asked about “he who shall not be named” aka Scooter and how everything played out for Swift and if she found “peace” knowing her side of the story, Swift said, “Yead, for sure, I know exactly what happened and I think if you look at what happened, it’s very obvious it’s just right there. But I choose to look now at the positive of getting to go back in and rerecord all my own music that you know I get to go back and revisit these moments of my life. At the time that I recorded these songs, I didn’t know what they were gonna grow up and be, so it’s actually really beautiful to get to go in and rerecord this music that now I know how much it means to the fans.”

She continued, “So, I’m really, I’m choosing to look at the excitement part of it. Am I happy it happened, absolutely not, Am I ever gonna be happy it happened? No. But I’m gonna choose to redo all my music and be excited about that.”

ALSO READ: 'When I was 23 and...': When Taylor Swift revealed how people tried to 'minimize' her skills by s***shaming her

Taylor Swift shares her feelings through albums

After talking about re-recording her albums, Amfo questioned Swift about her albums adding, “How much of a different person do you feel compared to Reputation Taylor to Lover Taylor?” Swift said, “It’s a very different place where I am in my life and a very different way that I feel like expressing myself was so much easier with this album somehow and like it’s hard to explain why that is sometimes but reputation was such a weird dichotomy because when I put the album out, yeah, I had expressed all these like sorts of dark rebellious feelings and then when I went on tour like it’s almost like that changed those feelings for me, like the tour part of it like when I’m like standing on stage at Wembley and looking out at that crowd, those moments were what made my life like pastel and glittery again. So, you know, it’s strange to have an album that seemingly on the face of it on the surface seemed very dark.

She concluded adding, “There was a secret like double meaning of that album in that there were a lot of love songs about what my actual life looked like. But now I get to make this album Lover. That's just, for me, this album is freedom in every single way.”

