The Traitors Season 3 Reveals Its Full Cast; From Britney Spear's Ex Sam Asghari to Tom Sandoval

Peacock’s reality TV show The Traitors returns for a third season, this time with a cohort of famed celebrity and former reality TV stars, including Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Britney Spear’s ex-husband Sam Asghari.

The Traitors cast revealed: Dylan Efron to Lord Ivar Mountbatten

The series, which is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, first premiered on TV in January last year and has been well-received since it aired. Borrowing its format from the Dutch series titled De Verraders, it features a small group of contestants named the Traitors, who must eliminate other contestants to win the grand prize. The remaining participants have been ascribed the title of Faithfuls, tasked to identify the traitors from the lot.

21 new faces join the third installment of this famed reality TV show- which is under production in Scotland. Stars from The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, The Bachelorette, and RuPaul’s Drag Race amongst many others will be seen onscreen as the competition unfolds between the two factions.

Well, Adams from The Bachelorette will join the show this season, who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise as a Bartender. Sam Asghari, actor and model who was previously married to pop singer Britney Spears, will be seen on the show as well.

Other famous cast members Chanel Ayan, Bob The Drag Queen, Dolores Catania, Robyn Dixon, Jeremy Collins, Nicki Garcia, Bob Harper, Rob Mariano, and more. Actor Zack Efron’s brother Dylan Efron is set to appear on the show as well. Another surprising cast addition is that of Lord Ivar Mountbatten, who is the Late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin.

Alan Cumming returns as host

Cumming, the host of the previous two seasons will reprise his role. In an Instagram video which also featured Lala from the show, the actor said, "Live from the highlands of Scotland, where I may or may not have just chosen the traitors for season 3 of a well-known reality show,” teasing the new installment.

In the first season, the contestants were classified into real people and reality stars, but this format was abandoned from the next season onwards, as the cohort now only featured reality TV veterans.

