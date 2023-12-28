The trajectory of Kevin Spacey's rise and fall amid sexual allegations against the Hollywood actor

Kevin Spacey, a once-celebrated actor, experienced both the highs of fame - winning two Academy Awards - and the lows - facing sexual misconduct allegations. Spacey became a household name after portraying intense dark characters in movies like The Usual Suspects and the cult television series The House Of Cards.

Since getting embroiled in the Metoo controversy, Spacey’s acting graph has become negligible, as the actor has been boycotted by most of the production houses and faces legal hurdles.

Rise of Kevin Spacey as a phenomenal actor

Spacey's career took off when he landed the role of a deranged serial killer in David Fincher's mind-bending thriller Se7en, starring alongside Brad Pitt. His performance as the character sent chills down the spines of the viewers.

Kevin Spacey won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his role as a gangster in the movie The Usual Suspects, which brought him global recognition.

In 1999, Kevin Spacey won the Best Actor Academy Award for his role in "American Beauty". In the movie, he played the character of a suburban father who is obsessed with his teenage daughter's friend. The film was highly acclaimed and won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Two Academy Awards made Spacey a big name in Hollywood. Thereafter Spacey did some roles which got mixed reactions until he decided to become artistic director for London’s Old Vic theatre from a period of 2003-2015. His tenure at Old Vic was highly praised. Spacey brought in many A-rated actors to the theatre and was responsible for many critically acclaimed shows at the theatre. Spacey also hit gold when he got the role of Lex Luthor in Superman Returns.

Next, Spacey was to revolutionize digital streaming. Spacey’s role as ruthless politician Frank Underwood in House Of Cards on Netflix became a cult. The role which is remembered as one of the darkest characters, helped Netflix to gain subscribers amid the popularity of the show and majorly of Frank Underwood’s character. However, Spacey was removed from the last season of the show following Sexual allegations by several men.

Fall Of Kevin Spacey

During the Metoo movement, many men came up leveling sexual allegations against the House Of Cards actor. This first accusation came by actor Anthony Rapp who accused Spacey of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old. These accusations were extra serious, as Rapp was a minor when he was allegedly assaulted. Last year, a New York jury found Spacey not liable for battery allegations by Rapp.

From 2004 to 2013, Spacey held the position of artistic director at the Old Vic Theatre in London. During his time there, several allegations were made against him. One actor claimed that Spacey had drugged him and engaged in sexual acts while he was unconscious. Additionally, other men accused Spacey of inappropriate touching and behavior. However, in a trial at the London Southwark Crown Court, Spacey was acquitted of all nine charges brought against him.

