The Try Guys reveal Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal timeline, details of his firing and more

The Try Guys had made the announcement of Ned's firing in an Instagram post and recently, they also addressed the scandal in a YouTube video where they shared more details about the timeline of his firing and more. In their latest statement, the YouTube channel's members, Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld admitted that they found out about Ned's affair four weeks before they announced his exit from the channel. Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal particularly gained traction amid Adam Levine 's affair allegations.

The Try Guys hit the headlines recently after Redditors discovered one of their lead members, Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal. The co-founder of the popular YouTube channel, Fulmer was cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer. After the affair news went viral, The Try Guys made a statement announcing that Ned was fired from the company on September 16.

In a YouTube video that has been titled as "What happened", the remaining three members spoke out for the first time regarding the recent headlines and where they stand with Fulmer at the moment. The members revealed that they wanted to explain how things transpired and want to maintain transparency in their decision-making.

Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal discovery

In the new video released on their channel, Habersberger revealed that they first heard about the cheating allegations against Fulmer on Labor Day weekend after multiple fans alerted them about spotting Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behaviour. He also confirmed that they spoke to the employee involved as well as Ned who confirmed the reports.

The Try Guys' reaction

Keith Habersberger further added that the rest of the members were not aware of Ned's affair and maintained that it was "shocking" for them as much as it has been for netizens and their followers. Eugene Lee Yang further added how they did not want to "sweep under the rug" and addressed the situation with lawyers, human resources and public relations experts. Yang also got emotional and teary-eyed in the video as he said, "We are incredibly shocked and deeply hurt by all of this."

In the video, the members also explained Ned Fulmer's firing process adding that they "signed written consent approving the removal of Ned as manager and employee" on September 16 which is why Ned has been absent from their recent YouTube videos and social media posts.

For the unreversed, The Try Guys started out as the foursome—Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang—all of whom first became popular with BuzzFeed after filming a series where they could, try things. The group went independent in 2018 and have over 8 million subscribers.