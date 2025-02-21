The Twister: Caught in the Storm Trailer: Students Recount Terrifying Story of Joplin Tornado During Graduation in Netflix's New Documentary

Netflix brings a new feature documentary surrounding the deathly 2011 Joplin Tornado. What would it feel like to be caught in a storm’s eye and make it out alive? This documentary features students who had first-hand experience with the storm and somehow survived to tell their terrifying tales.

The documentary features graduates of 2011 who recount how the happiest day of their lives turned tragic on the same night. “To think we were all celebrating life 24 hours prior to the worst thing that could happen,” one of the survivors says in the trailer.

Another revealed that the graduates marked their achievements with a party that took place after the ceremony. So, the students stayed back to have the time of their lives only to realize it was death calling. The survivors recount how the sky suddenly went dark and the loud and scary noises they heard.

“It was a monster,” one person claimed. Since the high school was in the path of the storm, it was quickly catching up to the trapped and terrified students. The trailer included some real-life footage of the night which featured distorted glimpses of the storm and people panicking while in their cars.

One of the students recalled looking up at the clear blue sky while surrounded by chaos, realizing that they were caught in the eye of the storm. “I could feel my body lift off the ground,” another added. People didn’t know how much longer they would withstand the pressure and some even accepted their fates.

But how did they survive? That’s the story this Netflix documentary will unfold. The students in the trailer are a few of the lucky ones who made it out of the storm alive. The Joplin Tornado which was the deadliest storm to hit the United States since 1947, engulfed 161 people and destroyed more than 8000 homes or buildings.

The Twister Caught in the Storm will be released on Netflix on March 19, 2025.