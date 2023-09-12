‘The two of us in a comedy…’: When Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan got candid about doing light hearted roles

In 2016, two renowned actors, Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan, joined forces for the WWII drama film Anthropoid. This cinematic masterpiece delves into the gripping tale of the audacious assassination attempt on SS General Reinhard Heydrich, Hitler's third-in-command during World War II. As they portrayed Czech soldiers Jan Kubis and Josef Gabcík, respectively, Murphy and Dornan took on roles that shed light on a lesser-known historical event.

Exploring the unique aspect of Anthropoid

Cillian Murphy, known for his compelling performances in projects like Peaky Blinders and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, emphasized what sets Anthropoid apart from other WWII films. He pointed out that the story was relatively obscure outside the Czech Republic, making it a revelation for audiences worldwide to discover this crucial chapter in history. Murphy described the film as a departure from the typical war movie, noting that it had an old-fashioned charm that added to its uniqueness.

Jamie Dornan's emotional journey as Paul Spector

Jamie Dornan, fresh from his portrayal of the chilling serial killer Paul Spector in the BBC drama series The Fall, opened up about the impact of this role on his life. He expressed deep attachment to the character and revealed that if the opportunity arose, he would gladly continue playing Paul Spector indefinitely, despite the challenging and intense nature of the role.

With both actors having an impressive portfolio of melodramatic roles, the conversation naturally shifted to the possibility of venturing into comedy. In a lighthearted moment, Dornan humorously acknowledged that after tackling several dramatic roles, they might not be the first choice for comedy producers. He added that the prospect of him and Murphy starring in the two of us in a comedy probably wouldn't be deemed a good idea by studios or independent filmmakers.

