The Ultimatum Season 2: Who will be part of Netflix series? Check out the cast

The TV show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is coming back with a second season featuring five new couples who want to test their relationships. The show's teaser, released by Netflix on August 9, promises intense confrontations among the contestants.In the trailer, co-host Nick Lachey drops a bombshell by revealing that one of the contestants might be pregnant, leaving everyone shocked. All the couples, including a pair of high school sweethearts, joined the show to figure out if they should get engaged or acknowledge that their current relationship might be over.

Meet the cast: The five couples from 'The Ultimatum' Season Two

James and Ryann:

Both are 24 years old, they've been dating since they were 16. Despite their long history together, James isn't sure if Ryann is the one. She issued the ultimatum because she believes their commitment should be stronger after all these years.

Kat and Alex:

Dating for two years, Kat, 28, and Alex, 32, are not on the same page about their future. Kat issued the ultimatum because she's convinced Alex is the love of her life, but he's more practical, and they struggle to express their emotions.

Trey and Riah:

Dating for two years, Trey, 29, believes they can work through their issues after getting married. Riah, 25, thinks they're at different points in their lives and lack a romantic spark.

Lisa and Brian:

After two years together, Lisa, 32, thinks it's time to take the next step, but Brian, 29, doesn't see it the same way. Lisa gave him the ultimatum because she's ready to get married and start a family.

Antonio and Roxanne:

Together for four years, Roxanne, 31, wonders if she wants to get married. Antonio, 30, issued the ultimatum, hoping the show will make her believe in marriage. Roxanne wants Antonio to be more supportive and romantic.

The Ultimatum Season 2 : Premiere Details

In The Ultimatum, the couples start by dating each other before deciding who they want to partner with for a three-week trial marriage. They then move in together, meet each other's friends and families, and return to their original partners for another three-week trial marriage. In the end, they decide if they want to get engaged, couple up with someone from the show, or stay single.

Season 2 premieres on August 23, with eight episodes released at once, followed by the finale and reunion episodes on August 30, just a week later.

