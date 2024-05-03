Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor faced significant challenges in their marriage on a recent episode of The Valley. During a candid conversation, Brittany, 35, and Jax, 44, addressed their intimacy issues and their struggles to connect emotionally.

Brittany expressed in the episode her concerns about their lack of physical intimacy, revealing that they had not been intimate for over a month and had only been so twice in the past year, describing the situation as "bad."

Brittany Cartwright weighs Jax Taylor's alleged infidelity as the reason for the lack of intimacy

In addition to their intimacy issues, Brittany Cartwright shared her insecurities about her post-baby body, saying, “Sometimes I wonder if Jax isn’t attracted to my body after having a baby. Because it has changed so much. I have a lot of stretch marks and loose skin. That can be really hard to deal with sometimes.”

She opened up about feeling self-conscious due to changes in her body, such as stretch marks and loose skin, and questioned whether Jax was still attracted to her.

Jax shared, "I've been working so hard on my projects, but as a result of that, I put my relationship on the back burner, I want her to know that I am trying."

Despite past rumors of infidelity, Brittany believed Jax wasn't cheating, but their lack of intimacy troubled her. She acknowledged that "I definitely don’t think that Jax is cheating, but of course, it is always in the back of my mind. If he’s not cheating then why do we have so much intimacy issues?”

However, Brittany admitted in the show that the speculation about Jax's fidelity still weighed on her mind and contributed to their intimacy issues.

During an exercise called soul gazing, Jax expressed hope for their relationship, describing Brittany as his rock and soulmate. He emphasized his commitment to making their marriage work and hoped that his efforts would help improve their connection.

However, Brittany felt differently, expressing her disappointment with their relationship's current state. She felt unappreciated and believed that Jax didn't prioritize their marriage or make her feel valued anymore.

Their conversation grew tense as they discussed their future, including Jax's work commitments and the possibility of having another child.

Brittany felt unsupported and misunderstood, leading to an emotional confrontation between the couple. Despite their efforts to communicate, they struggled to find common ground and resolve their differences.

Months later, Brittany and Jax announced they were taking a break from their marriage, citing ongoing issues and the need for time apart. Brittany revealed feeling unloved and criticized by Jax, leading her to question their relationship's future. Despite promises of change from Jax, Brittany felt he hadn't made enough effort to address their issues.

Viewers can stream new episodes on Peacock the following day.

